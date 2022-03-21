HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bill to increase lawmakers’ salaries is a hot topic at the state Capitol. It’s been more than 20 years since elected officials in the General Assembly received raises.

As you can imagine, this pay raise proposal is a hot potato in an election year, but given the workload, lawmakers are hoping people will look beyond the dollar signs.

State Rep. Joe de la Cruz, a Democrat representing New London and Groton, is not running for reelection. He can’t afford it.

“The second that you punch out – you’re out. And for me, what that means is my pay and my pension are tied together in a very meaningful way.”‘

De la Cruz is a sheet metal worker for a subcontractor who supplies parts for submarines at Electric Boat. He said between his full-time job and the part-time one as a lawmaker, he works about 60 hours a week. But when he’s working at the Capitol, he doesn’t get paid for the other job.

“So, I’m responsible for two towns, but I have three mayors, and I speak with three police departments, so the constituency and in the number of meetings is incredible.”

De la Cruz estimated he lost $20,000 last year trying to juggle the jobs. This is why he and others are supporting a bill to increase the base pay for legislators. It’s been 21 years since the part-time employee had a raise.

State Rep. Bob Godfrey, a Democrat from the 110th District, has proposed this bill for five years.

“If a constituent calls me in August, I don’t say I’ll get back to you in January,” Godfrey said. “I take care of it.”

HB 5073 would increase the current $28,000 base salary to $44,800. Transportation and other expenses added in would increase the base. State senators would make $53,600 a year, and state representatives would make $52,000 a year, respectively.

At 26 years old, State Rep. Antonio Felipe is the youngest member of the House of Representatives. The Democrat lives in Bridgeport and recently bought a house and now has a mortgage.

“It’s about access and having more voices like mine,” Felipe said.

State Rep. Toni Walker who represents New Haven, says, “A lot of people want to run but can’t. Many of us work two jobs,” State Rep. Toni Walker (D-New Haven) said. “It takes a major toll.”

The idea is supported by Republicans, too.

“If we paid compensation commensurate with what that responsibility is, we would find much greater qualified candidates,” Republican State Rep. David Wilson from the 66th District said on the opening day of this legislative session.

For de la Cruz, who’s finishing out his sixth year and retiring as a lawmaker, it’s bittersweet.

“I’m sick to my stomach leaving,” de la Cruz said. “I really am.”

If the pay raise bill passes, legislative leaders could make about $70,000 a year. They are afforded extra money for holding such roles.

Leadership Compensation (adjusted for inflation):

President & Speaker $38,689 $61,902.40 Majority & Minority Leaders $36,835 $58,936.00 Deputies $34.446 $55,113.60 Assistant Leaders $32,241 $51,585.60 Chairs $32,241 $55,585.60 Ranking members $30,403 $48,644.80

Members of the General Assembly leaving office who has served for the 5-year or 10-year vesting period, depending on when their service begins, are entitled to the same retirement benefits that state employees get with the same amount of service once they reach retirement age.

Like all state employees, legislators who serve for at least five years are eligible to receive a monthly pension check at age 65 (or age 62 if they terminate from state service at that age and have the five years of service). Those who serve for at least 10 years, receive health insurance benefits as well as a pension once they retire, which they can do when they reach age 55.

It’s estimated that, at a minimum, the cost of raises would be $9.7 million a year to the state budget.

36 senators x 53,600 = $1,929,600

151 representatives x 52,000 = $ 7,852,000

Total: $9,781,600