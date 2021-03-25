State lawmakers expected to extend Gov. Lamont’s emergency powers and orders

(WTNH) — In recent weeks, the back and forth between political parties has gotten heated. Republicans were left out of the room and Democrats don’t want to open the capitol to the public because they don’t believe it’s safe. On Thursday, the rhetoric continued.

Lawmakers recently passed a bill forcing the governor to submit a spending plan on nearly $3 billion in federal COVID dollars coming into the state. Meantime, the Democratic majority wants to extend the emergency powers and the 91 emergency orders, which were set to expire on April 20. It’s expected lawmakers in the statehouse will debate and take a vote on a bill to extend those powers.

On Thursday, they voted to extend the emergency orders for another month until May 20.

They’ll also take up a bill to expand outdoor dining permits found in House Bill 6610, one of the 91 emergency orders.

Republicans charge if the legislature can make outdoor dining a law, then why can’t the other orders be discussed in the same way?

Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly saying, “We don’t need to extend the governor’s powers today. We need to get to work.”

State Rep. Vin Candelora, the House Minority Leader, “There’s no question each party is polarized on this particular issue. Democrats would rather work in the dark in secret. We would like more transparency.”

“When every person is eligible for a vaccine you can begin to view the emergency orders in a different light. Until that time, it’s pre-mature to make these determinations. That’s how I view it,” State Rep. Matt Ritter, House speaker.