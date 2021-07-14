State lawmakers holding special session Wednesday to debate extending Lamont’s emergency powers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State lawmakers are holding a special session Wednesday to debate whether Governor Ned Lamont will be able to extend his COVID emergency powers through Sept. 30.

Most of the COVID restrictions put in place last March have expired. But, the governor is looking to continue the use of those powers to help vaccination efforts and mask-wearing if needed. Lamont also wants to begin commuter lot vaccination clinics at the end of July.

State Republicans said the power extension is an overreach.

“We are looking forward to Wednesday and telling the Governor, ‘No,'” State Rep. Jay Case (R-Torrington) said.

“There’s a very narrow group of reasons why we want to continue this,” Gov. Lamont said. “They can veto any executive order they want on a very timely basis and they haven’t chosen to do that yet.”

Lawmakers extended the emergency powers last September and again in January and March. The legislature passed a bill in May requiring the general assembly to take a vote on any further extension of COVID-19 emergency declarations.

People from all corners of Connecticut gathered Monday at the state Capitol to demand the end of Lamont’s executive powers, saying the emergency is over.

Former gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski was at the rally, and he said, “This is all about preventing him from this emergency power that quite honestly, he doesn’t need at this point.”

It is unclear if Stefanowski will run again.

If the majority votes “no” or if nothing is done, the Governor’s executive powers will expire on July 20.