State lawmakers looking to expand outdoor dining rules beyond pandemic

(WTNH) — Outdoor dining was a huge hit for customers during the warmer seasons of the pandemic. For an industry suffering, this made a world of difference to their bottom line.

The legislature’s Planning and Development Committee is deciding what to do in order to make this alfresco dining experience permanent. State lawmakers unanimously voted to craft a bill to expand outdoor dining beyond the pandemic.

Bryce Hardy owner of The Charles Restaurant in Wethersfield is thrilled state lawmakers are thinking about the future.

“There are still hurdles in place that you have to jump, still time lines you need to meet. Anything to expedite the process wuld be a huge advantage to the business.”

He’s already looking ahead to warmer days.

“We could just get going once the weather turns nicer. We can be outside. It will be a real advantage to have a streamlined process,” added Hardy.

Members of the legislatures Planning and Development commitee want to mirror some of what the governor’s executive order does to allow outdoor dining.

The Democratic Chair of the committee, Cristin McCarthy Vahey told the group, “The sense is the over arching need is to support these businesses to help them survive.”

The legislation would allow municipalities to expedite changes to zoning rules. And to create fast tracked permission to allow for expanded outdoor dining areas.

Allows restaurants and other businesses who already have liquor permits to serve alcohol only with food without applying for a separate patio or extension of use permit.

State Senator Tony Hwang the Republican Ranking Member on the Planning & Development Committee says, “What we have heard of the success stories, we have seen the fact that local municipalities have opened their regulations and their thought process to help restaurants.”

The Restaurant Association says what’s most important is the law be passed sooner rather than later.

Scott Dolch the Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association says he’s optomistic. “I’m glad this committee is taking this up and getting expedited process get this bill through so we don’t have a gap also. Whenever the emergency orders hypothetically would go away we have this in place.”

State Senator Dan Champagne a Republican from Vernon, who is also the town’s Mayor says he is concerned the bill might go over the heads of local leaders. Champagne also is a member of the committee. “I don’t want to over rule any local control fire marshals, building officials.”

The Charles not only has a local zoning board to go through, but there’s an historic commission in Old Wethersfield.

Bryce Hardy says he’s planning now as time is money. “We could have another space to enjoy have consumer confidence and allow people to dine much safer outside.”

Once the bill is drafted lawmakers will hold a virtual public hearing.