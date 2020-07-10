State lawmakers to reveal first draft of police accountability bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State lawmakers will unveil their first draft of a bill on police accountability in the state today.

The judiciary committee’s so called “working draft” outlines:

Additional training for officers

More police oversight from a “police officer standards and training council”

Appointing a new inspector general that would head up investigations of police shootings

Plans to recruit more minority police officers

Mandate body cameras

The committee says more public input will be gathered to fine tune the bill. That’s set to kick off at 10 a.m. Friday in Hartford.