Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Bridgeport

State lawmakers to reveal first draft of police accountability bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State lawmakers will unveil their first draft of a bill on police accountability in the state today.

The judiciary committee’s so called “working draft” outlines:

  • Additional training for officers
  • More police oversight from a “police officer standards and training council”
  • Appointing a new inspector general that would head up investigations of police shootings
  • Plans to recruit more minority police officers
  • Mandate body cameras

The committee says more public input will be gathered to fine tune the bill. That’s set to kick off at 10 a.m. Friday in Hartford.

