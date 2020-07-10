State lawmakers to reveal first draft of police accountability bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State lawmakers will unveil their first draft of a bill on police accountability in the state today.
The judiciary committee’s so called “working draft” outlines:
- Additional training for officers
- More police oversight from a “police officer standards and training council”
- Appointing a new inspector general that would head up investigations of police shootings
- Plans to recruit more minority police officers
- Mandate body cameras
The committee says more public input will be gathered to fine tune the bill. That’s set to kick off at 10 a.m. Friday in Hartford.