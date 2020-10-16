State leaders warn against election intimidation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s a warning from state leaders that election intimidation will not be tolerated.

There have never been any reported cases of intimidation in Connecticut and there are no eminent threats. The Secretary of the State says they want to provide reassurance that everyone has an opportunity to vote safely.

“I feel Connecticut is one of those states that would not tolerate any kind of intimidating behavior around the polling places. And like I said we’ve never seen this in Connecticut but this is an unusual year and tensions are running high,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, (D) Connecticut.

Those new ballot drop boxes are now considered “mail boxes.” If you tamper with them, or are arrested for voter intimidation, you could face five to 20 years in prison.