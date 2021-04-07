Marijuana law experts discuss negative impact of cannabis on young minds as legalization gets one step closer

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana is one step closer to legalization in our state. But a strong message was issued from the State Medical Society, warning about the effects on young minds.

Just like with vaping, doctors say the biggest problem is they market towards kids with flavored E-juice editions, like a Girl Scout cookie flavor. Doctors also say there are some clear studies that show smoking pot can retard brain growth.

When you think of young minds, you maybe think of teenagers or college-aged students. But doctors with the Connecticut State Medical Society say the brain doesn’t stop developing until about 25-years-old.

“You’ve seen and states that have legalized it, an increase in suicides, an increase in mental health, in one study there showed an IQ drop of up to eight points,” Dr. Gregory Shangold, president of the Connecticut State Medical Society.

When people say, “Relax, it’s just pot,” the doctor says this is not the same pot smoked in the ’80s. That was four percent THC. Now with edibles, they say modern marijuana can reach over 25 percent.

The CT State Medical Society also says legalizing marijuana is not the same as alcohol. When driving, alcohol intoxication levels can be measured in the bloodstream. Marijuana cannot. Doctors say it could lead to a lot more impaired driving and deaths on the roads.

Dr. Shangold: “There are clear studies that show using marijuana up to four hours after you use it, it affects your driving. And in Colorado, they saw a double in car accident fatalities, when it was legalized.”