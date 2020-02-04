State of the State: What hot topic Gov. Lamont will be discussing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont will deliver his State of the State address.

The budget will be an essential topic of discussion.

In his first budget, Lamont presented “a path forward” with objectives like bringing back property tax relief to homeowners.

When asked whether that idea will become a reality this year, he said he would continue tax credits for first responders and veterans, and he pointed to the elimination of the hit retirees used to pay on social security.

“As you know, we have eliminated income tax for social security,” Lamont said. “We are doing everything we can to make the state affordable for the middle class.”

The $19 billion state budget for this calendar year gives the governor a road map to run state agencies and provide a quality of life to each resident.

At last check, the money coming in is less than what is being spent, which means there is a budget hole.

The comptroller’s office reported in January that the budget hole is an estimated $60 million, which was created by the rising cost of state employee health care and big refunds for tax programs.

But the governor is not phased and said the current budget hole would easily be fixed.

“You’ve got to understand…we have over a $300 million surplus this coming session, but with the volatility cap, all that money has to go to pay down pensions,” he explained. “In an operating basis — we are going to get that done without raising any tax rates.”

His speech on Wednesday will also describe the second year of the budget and any changes the governor is proposing.

News 8 will be streaming the speech live. You can watch it on the News 8 app or on WTNH.com.