2021 Legislation Session Opening Day Preview

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday was a big day at the State Capitol in Hartford – lawmakers were back for the 2021 Legislative Session.

The pandemic has created many changes. Snow fencing and bike rails have been put up to designate areas for lawmakers versus space for expected protestors. When the 2021 Session opens, the swearing-in ceremony will take place outside. It’s expected to be 40-degrees.

Not since Former Governor Lowell P. Weicker in 1991 has such a ceremony taken place outdoors.

Representative Matt Ritter Democratic incoming House Speaker tells News 8, “I’m not sure even the best of planning could have predicted everything we saw.”

The pandemic disruption continues. In years past. the opening day meant packed chambers and ceremonial traditions. This year, outdoor oaths, potential protestors and a highly produced taped 14-minute speech by the governor will be new traditions.

News 8 cameras were there when Glastonbury ad agency Cronin was filming. It’s unclear how much the video cost and who is paying for it. The 2021 Session will be virtual.

Representative Vin Candelora, Republican House Minority Leader warns, “The system is set up to be an echo chamber and that can be dangerous.”

YouTube channels have been set up for every committee room. No public face to face testimony, which means outside groups will not be in the halls grabbing the attention of weary lawmakers.

Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly questions how that is fair and equitable. “Where do those individuals go in a virtual world? Does that mean these communities don’t have a voice in government?”

The Connecticut Catholic Conference is among those who are concerned. Their Exec. Director Christopher Healy says remote control is government control.

“Never in our history going back to 1636 have we ever suspended the rights of the people to address grievances in person.”

News 8 has learned negotiation over details of a virtual session has, at times, can get heated. From how long will lawmakers have to review the budget bill to will there be remote voting. All lawmakers now have access.

Senator Martin Looney, Democratic Senate President says, “We are upgrading systems members can vote without being in the chamber.”

The swearing-in ceremony begins at 10 am Wednesday, Jan. 6. Rep. Ritter’s father Thomas Ritter will swear him in. The elder Ritter was Speaker of the House in 1993 – 1998. The only other time in state history that a father and son were connected by the Speaker’s gavel was back in the 1800s when the Perry’s from Fairfield held the honor.

Lawmakers will adopt the rules. The governor will sit in the house chamber with the incoming speaker and watch the video on the video board at noon.