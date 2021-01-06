Protestors flock state capitol on 2021 legislative session’s opening day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of protestors are lined up at the front of the state capitol in Hartford as Connecticut’s lawmakers start the first day of the 2021 legislative session.

Officials have been preparing in anticipation of the protestors. Connecticut State Police were seen patrolling at the capitol early Wednesday morning.

⁦@CT_STATE_POLICE⁩ doing a sweep of the Capitol this morning. Protestors expected on this opening day of the 2021 legislative session. ⁦@WTNH⁩ ⁦@ctcapitolreport⁩ #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/gt7OKB188T — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) January 6, 2021

Snow fencing and bike rails have been set up along the property to designate a space for the expected protestors. The barriers also designate where the outdoor swearing-in ceremonies will take place.

Some protestors are waving flags and signage in support of President Donald Trump, and others are displaying signage questioning vaccines. They can also be heard chanting “USA, USA.”

The legislature is preparing to discuss ways to help the budget, like legalizing recreational marijuana, sports betting, increasing the gas tax, and taking the rich.