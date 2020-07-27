State officials, community members to urge CT senators to pass police accountability bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers will gather at the state capitol to urge the Senate to pass the police reform bill that advanced on Friday in the state House of Representatives. Meanwhile, police have been speaking out against the bill along the way.

It was a marathon legislative session in the House last week. The police accountability bill had more than enough votes to pass. But it came close to being stripped of one of the most controversial parts.

Now, the senate is planning to take up the bill tomorrow.

RELATED: State reps vote to pass police accountability bill, controversial qualified immunity amendment removal failed on tie

State Treasurer Shawn Wooden will be joined by members of the NAACP and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal to urge Connecticut’s Senate to support the police accountability bill. The bill was passed in the House Friday after a night of debate seeking to repeal a section that allows police officers to be sued in civil cases.

The bill, which attempts to tackle police reform in the wake of national uprisings also creates an inspector general to investigate police brutality cases and strengthens civilian oversight of police. It also bans chokeholds and requires mental health screenings for officers.

But police unions have been opposed saying the measures are costly and would hurt officers.

“At least the police officers I spoke to many police officers have 20 – 25-year retirements. Many of them are checking their calendars. I think you’re going to see a mass exodus of police officers who are going to retire because they don’t have the backing and support of the community anymore,” Greg Cerritelli, attorney.

This gathering will take place at 10 a.m. today. Treasurer Wooden and other state leaders will be calling on the Senate to advance this bill. At which point, it would go into effect January of next year.