State Rep. Brandon McGee stepping down amid continual turnover at State Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Representative Brandon McGee, who represents Hartford and Windsor, is stepping down to run the political arm of Governor Lamont’s re-election campaign.

“I’m looking forward to all of the challenges and victories hopefully,” McGee said.

That announcement means there will be a special election to fill his General Assembly seat.

“I’ve known Ned for a very long time. This is a great opportunity to continue that work,” McGee added.

There seems to be an endless turnover under the gold dome and there are vacancies on both sides of the aisle. In 2021, state voters went to the polls for a special election at least half a dozen times.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a special document called a “writ” within 10 days of a seat becoming vacant. A special election must be held 46 days after that.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill has overseen these types of special elections.

In a statement to News 8, she said: “Our office encourages all eligible voters to vote when a special election occurs in their district. We make a concerted effort to send out voting alerts in the event of a special election. Our democracy is strongest when voter participation is highest.”

Every time a town holds a special election, it costs money. Depending on the size of the municipality, it could cost tens of thousands of dollars to open polling places, print ballots, and pay election workers.

In March of last year, Stamford’s 27th senate district had an election. The open seat was created when the former senator took another job. Patricia Billie Miller became the new state senator.

In April, one month later, Stamford saw another special election. Billie Miller created an opening after leaving her 145th Assembly seat. Representative Corey Paris was elected.

That same month, Monroe and Newtown residents went to the polls for a vacancy, after a state representative stepped down citing family responsibility.

In August, a special election was held in Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford for the 36th district senate seat, after Alex Kasser stepped down for family legal matters.

In December, West Haven held a special election after State Representative Michael DiMassa was indicted by the FBI.

This month, a special election will be held to fill the State Representative seat in the 144th assembly district after Caroline Simmons became Mayor of Stamford.

There is a vacancy for the State Representative seat in the 71st district of Waterbury and Middlebury. State Representative Tony D’Amelio said “he wants to focus on his family restaurant.”

He was first elected 26 years ago ironically during a special election.