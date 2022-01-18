State Rep. Sean Scanlon considers run for Connecticut comptroller

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sean Scanlon (D-Guilford, Branford) announced Tuesday he formed an exploratory committee for statewide office, noting his focus on state comptroller in 2022.

The four-term Democrat is currently the House chairman of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding committee. He also serves as the executive director of Tweed-New Gaven Airport.

“Connecticut is an amazing place but the last two years have been difficult for most people across our state,” Scanlon said. “From the rising cost of healthcare and childcare to an economy that isn’t working for everyone, our state faces many challenges as we continue to deal with COVID and its impact. Yet even in these difficult and divided times, I know that progress on these tough issues is possible. I know it because I have a record of tackling big problems and delivering real results for Connecticut families as a leading voice in the General Assembly, and as someone who has partnered with private industry to create jobs and grow Connecticut’s economy.”

Scanlon would need to go through the Democratic Convention to get delegates to endorse him for state comptroller.

Mary Fay of West Hartford is the only Republican who has officially announced they are running for comptroller.

“Restoring integrity, tightening financial controls, increasing efficiency and improving the accuracy of reporting and forecasting will be my priorities,” Mary Fay – R Candidate for State Comptroller

News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina reports several others are interested and will make their intentions known within the week.