State representatives pass changes to landmark Police Accountability law, bill heads to State Senate next

(WTNH) — The General Assembly convened at the state capitol Tuesday to take up a number of items including several changes to the Police Accountability Bill.

Police training will change under new rules poised to pass the legislature.

State Representative Steve Stafstrom, the Democratic Chair of the Judiciary Committee, said the new language, “Improves without watering down the language we adopted the last session.”

After the death of George Floyd, allegedly at the hands of a Minnesota Police Officer, and a summer of protests, state lawmakers passed a Police Accountability bill. While accountability is the goal, a few changes were brought to the attention of lawmakers by police departments.

State Representative and ranking member on the Judiciary Committee – Republican Craig Fishbein explains, “Under the law if you had a baton, taser, pepper spray you would have to use all three of those before you use deadly force. This (new law) gives an officer the ability to consider those things…” and then act accordingly if he reasonably believes a suspect has committed a felony.

Also in this “Use of Force by a Peace Officer” bill:

• New Effective date January 2022 which will give officers time to train under the new guidelines.

• Chokeholds are allowed if an officer is defending himself, or herself from imminent deadly physical force.

• Use of deadly force is allowed; when an officer defending himself, or herself, or a 3rd person when it’s reasonably believed a felony has been committed.

• Use of deadly force is also allowed during a felony arrest if a person is escaping custody.

These circumstances were made clear in the bill.

“The officer believes a person may be of deadly harm to someone else. So it’s the defensive act of a police officer,” added Fishbein.

State Rep. Stafstrom adds, “This makes sure we are within the constitutional bounds of the language.”

The bill HB 6462 now goes before the state senate next week. News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina is told the original writer of the bill, New Haven State Senator Gary Winfield is agreeable to the changes, and satisfied the “integrity of the bill” is maintained.