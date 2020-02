HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- Just one week ago, hundreds of vaccination skeptics descended on the Capitol to let state lawmakers returning for the 2020 legislative session know that they opposed the repeal of the religious exemption on vaccines.

The organizers plan an even larger presence next week when a public hearing on the proposal is scheduled. And just a week after the assembly opened, the language of the bill is out and it takes what some are calling the drastic step of banning any child from both public and private schools, that has not been vaccinated unless they have a medical exemption.