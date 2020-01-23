State Senate Democrats propose financial literary classes, marijuana legalization

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At the State Capitol Thursday, Senate Democrats are laying out what will be their top agenda items in the upcoming General Assembly session.

Among their proposals: requiring that middle school students in the state get lessons on financial literacy.

Democrats are also talking about legalizing cannabis in the state.

“There are very high numbers of Connecticut residents already traveling regularly to Massachusetts to buy this product and bring it home with them. I don’t think we want to put our heads in the sand,” said State Senator Martin Looney, (D) Senate President Pro Tempore. “I think the time has come. There is broad base public support for it. We need to recognize it and find support for it.”

The General Assembly session gets started on February 5th.