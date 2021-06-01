State Senate expected to discuss proposal to legalize recreational marijuana this week

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

(WTNH) — A vote could come this week on legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.

The State Senate is expected to take up the issue this week. Lawmakers are pushing for a vote before they adjourn June 9.

A recent Sacred Heart University poll showed an overwhelming 64% of those surveyed support recreational marijuana either somewhat or strongly. Just 18% strongly oppose it.

That may be why the Speaker of the House, State Rep. Matthew Ritter (D), is seeing legislation change their minds.

Ritter said, “I’m struck by the number of people that I thought were ‘nos’ previously, or ‘maybes’ who are kind of getting there.”

“People that are vaping 90% THC, it’s led to a lot of other health issues,” Rep. Vin Candelora (R) said, “We need to have these conversations.”

Lawmakers are currently ironing out how to make sure it’s equitable so that communities that were hurt by drugs can get a chunk of the business. Equity also involves erasing criminal records for doing something that would be no longer criminal.