State Senate expected to vote on police accountability, insulin medication costs, other bills today

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The House passed four major bills in last week’s special legislative session at the State Capitol. The bills are now in the hands of the State Senate, who is expected to vote on all of them today. With a handful of votes so far, lawmakers are making sweeping changes in response to the current health crisis and the historical moment.

Representatives in the House have voted to pass the police accountability bill 86-58-seven just after 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The bill attempts to tackle police reform in the wake of national uprisings. It creates an Inspector General to investigate police brutality cases. It strengthens civilian oversight of police,

mandates body cameras, bans chokeholds, and requires mental health screenings for officers.

The part that they were stuck on is about qualified immunity. Qualified immunity protects law enforcement from legal action if people feel those officers have infringed on their rights during interactions with those officers or law enforcement officials. The bill changes qualified immunity by allowing citizens to sue people when their civil rights are violated.

State reps vote ended in a tie, 72 – 72, with seven representatives absent from the vote. In this case, the amendment fails on a tie. If it had passed, removal of qualified immunity from the bill would have meant police would have retained that immunity even if the police reform bill passes. However, repealing qualified immunity is still in the bill.

One lone Republican Jesse MacLachlan from Westbrook voted with Democrats to keep that controversial part of the bill.

Joe Aresimowicz (D) Berlin said, “This is not anti-law enforcement but we cannot have any more of our children in this state, nationwide, to be honest, killed in the way we’ve seen and murdered in the way we’ve seen around the country.”

Republican leaders are disappointed it was not removed.

“Once qualified immunity starts to get knocked away at, which this starts, there should be no cop that feels safe going on the road, going to work without his own insurance,” Themis Klarides (R) Derby said. “These police officers are paid $70,000–$80,000, they’re raising families on that amount of money. They’re putting their lives on the line every day. We should be helping them.”

The qualified immunity piece would not go into effect until July 1, 2021.

Another one of the big topics on the table: a bill expanding absentee ballots for the 2020 election includes both the August primary and the November general election. There was a change in the language that the Mail House responsible for sending out ballots to voters will be required to do so within three days. Right now some voters have been waiting.

The absentee ballot bill passed 144 to 2.

Telehealth and insulin costs were two other top talking points.

A bill to cap the cost of insulin for those who suffer from diabetes was on the agenda. The bill would cap monthly insulin costs at $25 per patient, if passed this would be the lowest in the country according to State Rep. Sean Scanlon/(D) Branford. Monthly insulin supply costs would be capped at $100 per patient.

The bill was passed 142 to 5 and will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

A bill requiring health insurance companies to cover telehealth visits through March 2021 passed the House unanimously Thursday, too.