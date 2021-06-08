State Senate passes recreational marijuana bill; sending back to House for amendments

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Senate passed a bill overnight making recreational marijuana legal in Connecticut.

SB-1118 is now headed back to the House, which plans to send it to Governor Ned Lamont by the end of the session Wednesday.

The vote passed 19-17.

The debate went on since 9 p.m. Monday and lawmakers came to a vote at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

State Senator Will Haskell released a statement on social media following the vote, saying,

You could hear a pin drop as we voted to legalize cannabis. I voted yes because I believe the bill forges a responsible path forward, investing millions in public health, prohibiting advertising that targets children, and undoing harm caused by a failed policy of prohibition.

The 300-page bill would allow adults 21 and up to use marijuana. Growing would be capped at six plants per person, and 12 plants per home.

Towns would be allowed to block retail sales with zoning law and there is an equity piece that allows people affected by the federal government’s War on Drugs to be first in line to be granted the rights to set up shop and sell.

The earliest anyone could buy pot from a retail store would be May of 2022.