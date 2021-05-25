State Senate scheduled to debate expansion of gaming in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s now the State Senate’s turn to debate the expansion of gaming in Connecticut. Lawmakers in the State House passed the historic legislation last week. The Senate is expected to pass the bill.

It would allow sports betting and online gaming. These expanded games would be run by the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal nations and the Connecticut Lottery.

The bill is a result of the direct negotiations between the governor and the two tribal nations. The deal must be approved by the U.S. Department of Interior.

The bill also creates a licensing process for fantasy sports betting. Fandual and DraftKings sites will be allowed to operate in Connecticut. But only after the state creates regulations and issues licenses.

Those in the gaming industry say that could mean shutting down fantasy sports in Connecticut until the work is done.

Peter Shoenke, the Government Affairs Director for the Sports and Gaming Association, says members are upset and he would like lawmakers to acknowledge their error.

“You made a mistake. You didn’t reach out to people who play these games. It’s not just FanDuel and DraftKings, it’s other companies who can’t operate under this setup. There are going to be a lot of angry people in Connecticut because they didn’t think about it,” added Shoenke.

Paul Mounds, the Governor’s Chief of Staff, told reporters on Monday during a briefing, “As part of our discussion with the tribal partners, we provided for daily fantasy sports to be legalized in Connecticut. We are going to be making sure the industry is going to be legally played in the state.”

The million-dollar question is, “when will it be legal?”

Top lawmakers say the timeline “should be September – Labor Day.”

News 8 has learned the State Senate is not going to make any “fixes” to the language. And the governor’s office is handling the issue.

Once passed, the tribes can run in-person sports betting and fantasy sports on their reservations, and online. The Connecticut Lottery will do the same along with online Keno, and online lottery games.

The Lottery will also open 15 facilities. In exchange – the bill requires monthly payments from the tribes and the lottery. An estimated $35-million a year. The deal is good for five years and can be extended five more.

Each tribe will have to put half a million dollars into problem gambling programs. The Lottery will have to submit $1-million. A casino in East Windsor is off the table for 10 years.