State Senate takes up special session bills; element of police accountability bill still sticking point ahead of vote

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, the Connecticut State Senate is voting on a series of bills including telehealth, capping insulin costs, and absentee ballots. But, just like last week in the State House of Representatives, the most controversial item on the agenda for this special session will be the police accountability bill.

In the wake of national protests following the death of George Floyd, state and national lawmakers are working to address public outcry with police reform.

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: State Senate expected to vote on police accountability, absentee ballots, other bills

In the State Senate Tuesday, the police accountability bill on the table could make some sweeping changes for law enforcement in CT.

For nearly his entire life, State Senator Gary Winfield (D-New Haven) has pushed for what he calls justice in the Black community: “You want justice? You have to fight for it,” he said.

Tuesday, Sen. Winfield told News 8 he’s tired, anxious, and excited. After an all-night debate last week, House lawmakers passed a police accountability bill on a party-line vote.

RELATED: State reps vote to pass police accountability bill, controversial qualified immunity amendment removal failed on tie

Now, the Senate will debate the bill which would create a citizen’s review board with subpoena power, ban chokeholds in certain circumstances, and create the office of Inspector General among many other reforms.

Sen. Winfield says protests after the death of Floyd around the country and in CT prove the demand for change is nearly everywhere.

“These things are about interactions. The way people are treated…power is being used. Yes, it is personal,” added Winfield.

Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano (R-North Haven) is concerned the bill will have a negative impact on law enforcement. He said, “99% of police officers do great work. What this bill is gonna do is cause police officers to retire and leave or not go into the force.”

The Republican leader says the low threshold written in the draft bill will allow people to sue officers in state civil court very easily and will lead to an onslaught of lawsuits against towns and police.

“This is going to put police officer assets and a police officers reputation at risk,” said Sen. Fasano.

Sen. Fasano admits there are many good parts in the reform bill that have bipartisan support: the citizen review boards, subpoena power of those boards, and an Inspector General to investigate police-involved incidents.

The IG will be overseen by the Chief State’s Attorney. The new position will have nine office staff to help finish investigations in a timely manner. There are currently 24 open cases. Last year, there were 19 incidents to investigate.

The banning of chokeholds and the ability to remove an officer’s certification if he or she is proven guilty of misconduct is also in the bill.

Senate President Senator Martin Looney (D-New Haven) predicts the bill will pass, though not unanimously.

“This will enhance police professionalism, transparency and accountability,” he said.

Governor Ned Lamont has said he will sign the bill if it comes to his desk.