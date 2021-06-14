State Senate to meet for special session on recreational marijuana Tuesday, House Wednesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Senate will convene Tuesday for a special session where lawmakers will address the bill to legalize recreational marijuana.

Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont urged lawmakers to deliver on a bill he strongly supports: “Pass the bill. Let’s go. Vote on it and pass it. We got you the most comprehensive bill in the country four months ago. A couple hundred pages. We know how to do this on a safe, regulated basis for adults. We know how to decommercialize it, which is so important.”

The House will convene Wednesday. Lawmakers are also set to finalize some of the details in the two-year, $46-billion state budget passed last week.

