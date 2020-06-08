Statewide task force on police transparency and accountability finally meets as COVID-19, George Floyd protests collide

(WTNH) — The statewide task force on police transparency and accountability met Monday for the first time since March. Taskforce members have been sidelined because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But calls for law enforcement transparency forced an online meeting and steps toward action.

Monday, the statewide task force met virtually. Governor Ned Lamont joined the meeting saying, “We got distracted by COVID but it’s important, there’s no excuse to be distracted any longer. It’s time this commission steps up.”

The chair of the task force, Daryl McGraw empathized with George Floyd, the Minnesota man killed after police put a knee to his neck during an arrest. “Having been a (black) person myself in a similar situation as Mr. Floyd, and the only difference is I am here today to speak and he (George Floyd) is not.”

Taskforce recommendations will be made to the legislature. Members admit some of them are extreme.

Sgt. John Szewczyk, the Former Union President of the Hartford Police Department suggested, “Internal Affairs needs to go by the wayside. We can’t let police investigate police.”

As News 8 first reported, ideas under consideration by the state legislature include reporting and stopping unauthorized tactics like choke-holds and knees to the neck, hiring an Inspector General to oversee police use-of-force cases, and mandatory body cameras for all local police departments.

A recent survey by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities found at least 65 departments still don’t use them because it is costly to store the data. In some cases as much as $121,000 a year.

The Connecticut State Police Troopers do wear body cameras.

State laws surrounding police accountability and transparency already on the books include but are not limited to: the Chief State’s Attorney has the authority to take over police-involved use-of-force investigations, police body cameras and dash-camera video must be released no later than 96 hours after an incident, and there are policies for police pursuits and firing a weapon at a vehicle. At the moment, the use of choke-holds must be reported.

State Representative Joe Verrengia, who also chairs the Public Safety Committee believes, “as a result of these policies we are not seeing the same kind of civil unrest as we are seeing around the country.”

Members say pinning a suspect with a knee to the neck is not trained in Connecticut. Many departments including East Haven are speaking out against the Minnesota officers involved in George Floyd’s death.

Lt. Joseph Murgo of the East Haven Police Department explained, “We are upset with the officer who employed that tactic and even more upset with the three officers who could have changed the course of history forever.”

This week, the Connecticut State Police Officer Standards and Training Council (POST, which oversees all police departments) will ban choke-holds and neck restraints and allow officers to intervene and report a fellow officer if those banned tactics are used.

The taskforce will meet again in two weeks on Monday, June 22, at 1:00 pm.