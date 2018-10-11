Politics

Stefanowski addresses "gender gap"

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 06:19 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 06:26 PM EDT

WTNH - The Quinnipiac Poll showed Lamont ahead by 8 points among all voters and ahead with women voters by 22 percent.  Bob Stefanowski says he doesn't believe the results of this week's Quinnipiac Poll and is not avoiding issues of concern to women. 

But just like during the debates, he circles the answer to any interview question around to one of the central themes of his campaign saying,  "Ned and I both have the same objective which is to take care of women voters, to fund education, to fund health care.

The fundamental difference is he wants to do it by raising taxes again."

He also says that Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz events claiming the protections of the Affordable Care Act would be in danger if Stefanowski is elected are completely unwarranted explaining,  "I am firmly for protecting people people with pre existing conditions.  I've never said anything different than that and for Ned Lamont to come out and insinuate it just shows how desperate he is."

Stefanowski does split with his running mate Joe Markley.   Lamont and Bysiewicz have noted that Markley was the only Senator to vote against a pay equity bill last May. 

"I do support the pay equity bill, said Stefanowski adding, "I would have signed it if I was Governor.   I do support family rights.  I do think the family should make the decision around, you know, having a kid."

So he does agree with Markley on a proposed bill to require parental consent before an abortion but not on the pay equity bill vote.

Stefanowski insists that voters in the race for Governor are not really that interested in his views on Washington issues. 

The Quinnipiac poll also found that over 80% of voters said their main concerns were the economy, taxes and state spending.

Continue Reading

More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center