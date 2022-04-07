NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov, Ned Lamont’s likely opponent in November is predicting he will defeat the governor.

Republican Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, State Rep. Laura Devlin, are sitting down with News 8 for an interview that will air on This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House on Sunday.

Stefanowski and Devlin have been a team for about 48 hours, but already they seem united in their quest to win.

The two sat down for a wide-ranging discussion about a rematch with Lamont. Stefanowski and Devlin talked about why they believe they are the better choice and why the governor, in their opinion, should be voted out of office.