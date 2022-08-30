(WTNH) – The Republican ticket for governor is calling out the current administration for not getting rid of small taxes and fees that residents think are annoying. Examples are a fee for bringing a witness into court, a fee to request a jury trial, and a hypnotist registration fee.

Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for governor, says when he is elected he and his running mate have a plan, “We’re going to instruct the Commissioner of Revenue Services to stop collecting the bottom 200 taxes.”

Standing in the shadow of the state capitol, Stefanowski and Lt. Governor candidate Laura Devlin stood next to a board listing all the small taxes and fees the state collects.

“There’s a fee to distribute milk. These are fees that are included in this lower 200 that also add to our cost of food in the state of Connecticut and really are not necessary,” said Devlin.

Citing a Yankee Institute study, found that 200 of the state’s 340 taxes generate about $50 million a year.

“Why are we enforcing 200 taxes that deliver less than one quarter of 1% of the revenue of the state of Connecticut, many of which cost more to collect than the revenue they bring in?” asked Stefanowski.

While the permanent elimination of these taxes is not massive, Stefanowski says it’s about simplifying how the state operates and making it more affordable.

At an event in New Haven, Governor Ned Lamont said his staff is studying which fees should go.

“We got rid of the business conveyance tax. We changed how often you renew your driver’s license… we’re just getting started,” Lamont said.

Democrats point to more than $600 million in tax cuts like a child tax credit, a car tax reduction, and not taxing seniors’ social security.

Surrogates say Stefanowski is offering nickels and dimes. Mayor Luke Bronin of Hartford is among them.

“I have to say, hearing Bob’s Stefanowski talk about affordability for working families or for the middle class is like hearing Donald Trump campaign on modesty and kindness,” Bronin said.

The Republicans say Lamont should give taxpayers back some of the $5 billion surpluses now.

“It’s raining in the state of Connecticut and we’ve got to give some relief to the people in this state,” said Devlin.

The Stefanowski campaign says in the next few weeks they will be revealing a more broad-based economic plan.