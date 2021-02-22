 

Sue Hatfield elected as Connecticut’s GOP Chairman

(WTNH) — There’s a new chairman of Connecticut’s Republican party, announced Monday night.

Sue Hatfield has been elected to fill the rest of outgoing chairman JR Romano’s term, which lasts four more months.

In a statement, Hatfield says she looks forward to bringing much-needed stability and will work hard to unify the party. Hatfield is a state prosecutor who was the Republican nominee for attorney general in 2018, losing to William Tong.

