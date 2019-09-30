Support for Trump impeachment grows, Quinnipiac national poll

(WTNH) — In new Quinnipiac University national poll results released Monday, support for the impeachment of President Trump has grown.
In a QU poll released on September 25th, a majority of voters said that the president should not be impeached and removed from office: 57% no to 37% yes.
According to QU, new results from the most recent national poll show support for impeachment and removal from office growing to 47%. That support growing significantly in only 5 days.
A slim majority of registered voters also do approve of the impeachment inquiry opened by the U.S. House of Representatives: 52% yes, 45% no.
“Following a week when House Democrats announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump and more information emerged about the President’s actions regarding Ukraine, public opinion about impeachment is showing a shift.
The percentage of voters who think the President should be impeached and removed from office climbed.
While voters overall are split on the question, there’s less hesitancy over the impeachment inquiry itself as more than half of voters approve of it.”Quinnipiac Polling Analyst, Mary Snow