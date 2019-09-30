Support for Trump impeachment grows, Quinnipiac national poll

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The BBC is facing a backlash after finding one of its presenters in breach of its editorial guidelines on impartiality for comments that were critical of U.S. President Donald Trump. Journalists and celebrities are demanding the BBC overturn its decision, expressing support for BBC Breakfast anchor Naga Munchetty, who was discussing Trump’s remark on July 17 that four female American lawmakers should return to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.’’ (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file)

(WTNH) — In new Quinnipiac University national poll results released Monday, support for the impeachment of President Trump has grown.

In a QU poll released on September 25th, a majority of voters said that the president should not be impeached and removed from office: 57% no to 37% yes.

According to QU, new results from the most recent national poll show support for impeachment and removal from office growing to 47%. That support growing significantly in only 5 days.

A slim majority of registered voters also do approve of the impeachment inquiry opened by the U.S. House of Representatives: 52% yes, 45% no.