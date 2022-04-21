NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont released a summary of three years of tax returns Thursday, which show he earned almost $26 million from his investments over a three-year period.

For the years 2018-2020, he paid a total of $5,564,636 in federal taxes and $1,873,618 in state taxes, with an adjusted gross income of $25,954,239, according to the documents. He made more than $3 million in charitable donations over that period.

Lamont has declined to accept the $150,000 a year governor’s salary since taking office in 2019.

The Lamont campaign said releasing the returns is about “being transparent with Connecticut residents.”

The campaign allowed reporters to view copies of his tax returns on Friday in a downtown Hartford office.

The governor did not release full details of tax deductions and capital gains.

Tax returns for Annie Lamont, the governor’s wife, were not made public.