AP Source confirms Trump received supplemental oxygen in White House Friday after coronavirus diagnosis

WASHINGTON (WTNH/AP) — The Associated Press confirmed with a source that President Donald Trump received supplemental oxygen on Friday at the White House, hours after being diagnosed with coronavirus, and before leaving for Walter Reed Medical Center.

President Trump’s medical team in a press conference Saturday said the president had not received any oxygen on Thursday or Saturday morning. The medical team would not elaborate on whether oxygen was used Friday.

The President’s medical team held a press conference Saturday to provide an update on the President’s condition with COVID-19, in which Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley said, “The President is doing very well.”

As a precaution, the medical team decided to admit President Trump into Walter Reed Medical Center as a patient Friday evening. The medical team said it is too early to tell how long the president will be there.

President Trump announced his diagnosis on Twitter at around 1 a.m. Friday morning. The medical team said Trump is 72-hours into his diagnosis Saturday morning.

President Trump’s medical team would not specify the last time Trump tested negative for coronavirus.

The medical team said that on Thursday, the President was experiencing nasal congestion, mild cough, and fatigue, “all of which are resolving and improving.”

According to Dr. Brian Garibaldi, Trump received a ‘special antibody therapy’ on Thursday evening. On Friday evening, he received his first dose of IV remdesivir, and he is expected to continue a 5-day treatment for remdesivir.

The medical team said Trump asked about hydroxychloroquine, but at this time, they are not using that as a treatment.

The medical team said he is not having difficulty breathing or walking, and his oxygen saturation level is at 96%.

The team has been monitoring the functions of his heart, kidney, and liver; all of those are normal.

He has not had a fever in over 24-hours, the medical team said, and he has been able to get work done from the Chief of Staff.

Other than his age, 74, and being overweight, President Trump’s medical team said he is healthy.

President Trump told his medical team “I feel like I could walk out of here today.”

The First Lady was not admitted to Walter Reed, and the medical team said she is convalescing at home.