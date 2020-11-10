‘The problem with waiting until April to take any action on the state budget is that it allows problems to worsen’: Officials discuss current state budget climate

(WTNH) — The non-partisan Office of Fiscal Analysis says “revenues are exceeding estimates,” officials made back in April.

It appears in the pandemic the real estate market is hot and people are gambling, smoking and drinking more. Lawmakers, however, are still cautious. The state does have a large budget hole. The current deficit is estimated at $1.2 billion.

“This is not a one day boat excursion where we go out, turn around and we’ve got a budget. it’s a very long trip down a long river. we really won’t know where we are until April,” Rep. Matt Ritter, House Speaker Designate.



Republican Leaders tell News 8, “The problem with waiting until April to take any action on the state budget is that it allows problems to worsen to the point where we will be left with few choices when it comes to balancing the budget. These revenue estimates, combined with continued instability driven by the pandemic, will blanket the state with considerable uncertainty for the foreseeable future.”

Meantime, Democratic chairs of the two money committees of the legislature were named today.

These lawmakers will help set the state’s budget and decide whether to use the state’s $3.1 billion rainy day fund. House Democrats have said there are a number of ideas on the table to increase revenues including; legalized cannibas, or sports gaming.

“What can we do to fully get back from coronavirus? And what can we do to move forward from the recession we’ve been dealing with here for the last ten years?” Rep. Sean Scanlon/(D) Chair of the Finance Revenue Bonding Cmte.

Governor Lamont has said he is hoping President-elect Joe Biden can get a COVID Relief package passed to help states. Biden has said he would pay for this through tax increases on households earning more than $400,000 per year and by raising the corporate income tax rate from 21% to 28%.