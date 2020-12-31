These 5 new CT laws go into effect in 2021

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New year means new laws. In Connecticut, these five new laws will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

Police accountability law

While several provisions of the Act Concerning Police Accountability, which was passed the summer, have already gone into effect, more changes are coming.

Starting Jan. 1m officers who make arrests or interact with the public on a daily basis must also prominently display their badge and name tag on the outermost layer of their uniform.

Every officer must submit to a behavioral health assessment every five years, performed by a board-certified psychiatrist or psychologist experienced in diagnosing and treating traumatic stress disorder, to their unit leader.

The Hartford Courant reports changes to the membership structure of the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) council will change as well.

The overall number of members will increase to 21 (adding the Connecticut State Police Academy’s commanding officer), gubernatorial appointments will be reduced from 17 to 11 and six legislative appointments will be added.

Efforts to recruit, retain and promote minority police officers must be reported to the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

Read the full bill here.

Emergency insulin prescriptions

In the new year, diabetics will now be allowed one emergency diabetes-related prescription a year that covers insulin, glucagon drugs and diabetes devices like insulin syringes and blood glucose test strips.

The new law requires pharmacists to dispense a 30-day, price-capped emergency supply of diabetes-related drugs and devices for patients who have less than a one-week supply of insulin or related equipment, the Courant reports.

It also limits costs to the patient’s insurance plan copayment. If the recipient doesn’t have insurance, the pharmacist must charge the typical price.

Increased regulation for electric utilities

In October, lawmakers approved a bill that puts the pressure back on utility companies to perform better during emergency situations.

By Jan. 1, each electric utility must report to PURA and the legislature’s energy committee on how it prepares and responds to hurricanes, snowstorms and other emergencies.

From there, PURA will set minimum staffing requirements for each event.

Click here to see how those companies will be held accountable for their performances during those events.

Lowering taxes on pension income

Beginning Jan. 1, seniors will be able to claim 28% of pension and annuity income received in 2020 as a deduction on their Connecticut adjusted gross income. That is twice the amount they were able to deduct in 2019 (or 14%).

In 2022, the deduction leaps to 42%, with the eventual goal of 100% reached in 2025.

It’s all part of the state’s six-year plan to phase out taxes on pension and annuity income for individuals earning less than $75,000 a year or married couples earning under $100,000 a year.

Click here for more.

Half-percent payroll tax for FMLA

Many Connecticut workers will receive slightly smaller paychecks — a decrease of up to 0.5% — due to Connecticut’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Act.

Click her for more information on the deductions.