(WTNH) — Connecticut’s Secretary of State Denise Merrill is honoring the four cities and towns with the highest voter turnout on Election Day.

The “Democracy Cup” is going to:

Big City: Stamford

Large Town: Glastonbury

Mid-sized town: Newtown

Small town: Burlington.

In the 2020 Election, 1.8 million people cast a ballot. That statewide turnout was 79.7%.