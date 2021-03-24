Three I-gaming, sports betting bills approved by state Public Safety and Security Committee

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-gaming and sports betting are one step closer to happening here in Connecticut. Three bills were approved by the Public Safety and Security Committee Wednesday.

This comes after a multi-million dollar agreement was reached between the state’s two tribal nations, Connecticut Lottery, and Governor Ned Lamont.

It would give the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes as well as the lottery control of sports betting and online gaming.

Final legislation would also fund gambling addiction services and send revenue to cities and towns.

State Senator Cathy Osten told News 8 Tuesday, “That money belongs with the municipalities and would raise it by three times…We talked with a Counsel on Problem Gaming and identified where those dollars would go.”

News 8 has learned those three bills will be combined into one which will ultimately go before the Connecticut House and Senate. Lawmakers are still working out whether residents could place sports bets on UConn or other in-state teams.

Supporters of the bill hope to have sports betting up and running by the fall just in time for the NFL season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Three igaming, sports betting bills approved by state Public Safety and Security Committee

News /

CCSU holding in-person graduation ceremonies this spring

News /

Hartford Public Library planning to reopen downtown branch April 19

News /

University of Hartford planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this spring

News /

Investigators working to determine cause of massive blaze that ripped through abandoned, historic Enfield mill

News /

Enfield firefighters battling active fire on North River Street

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss