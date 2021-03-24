Three I-gaming, sports betting bills approved by state Public Safety and Security Committee

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-gaming and sports betting are one step closer to happening here in Connecticut. Three bills were approved by the Public Safety and Security Committee Wednesday.

This comes after a multi-million dollar agreement was reached between the state’s two tribal nations, Connecticut Lottery, and Governor Ned Lamont.

It would give the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes as well as the lottery control of sports betting and online gaming.

Final legislation would also fund gambling addiction services and send revenue to cities and towns.

State Senator Cathy Osten told News 8 Tuesday, “That money belongs with the municipalities and would raise it by three times…We talked with a Counsel on Problem Gaming and identified where those dollars would go.”

News 8 has learned those three bills will be combined into one which will ultimately go before the Connecticut House and Senate. Lawmakers are still working out whether residents could place sports bets on UConn or other in-state teams.

Supporters of the bill hope to have sports betting up and running by the fall just in time for the NFL season.