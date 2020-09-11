‘Tired of politicians lining their pocket’: 3rd District Congressional candidate takes jab at Rep. DeLauro in TV ad

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The 3rd Congressional District in New Haven County encompassing 25 towns has the distinction of being the first race in the state to have a political ad hit the television airwaves.

Democratic 30-year incumbent Rosa DeLauro is facing Republican new comer Margaret Streicker.

“I’ve never been afraid of a tough and uphill battle,” said the real estate developer from Milford.

It’s a similar motto for the incumbent.

“People know I’m not afraid to stand up and fight,” said United States Representative DeLauro.

Her latest battle, defeating what she calls a $135-billion “giveaway” by the Trump administration. The COVID relief bill is currently stalled in the Senate. DeLauro said in the bill special interests can claim tax rebates back to 2018.

(the give away is) “ “To real estate developers and to hedge fund managers it would affect 43,000 people,” she said.



Streicker, a single mom of four said, her concern is safety. It’s the central message in her new campaign ad. “If you are like me, you’re sick and tired of what’s going on in America, of police being attacked.”

DeLauro said it’s a tactic to divide.

“What we shouldn’t be doing is scaring people,” she said.

However, Streicker sees it differently.

“As I’m listening to what people are saying, it’s jobs, it is economy and it is healthcare, and of course, it is safety and security of our families and neighborhoods.”

Streicker also strikes at her opponent in the ad with the line: “Tired of politicians lining their pockets.”

DeLauro’s response? She’s fighting for working families.

“That’s what I concern myself with, not campaigning, not with attack ads.”



According to the Federal Election Commission. filings for the second quarter in a row, Streicker leads in fundraising, posting $456,443 in cash on hand to DeLauro’s $287,525.



There is another candidate in this race, Green Party Candidate Justin Paglino. All three will debate in October. The Jewish Federation of New Haven will be the organizer.