Town of Vernon, state of CT blame each other for absentee ballots mix up

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– In Vernon, there has been a mix up with some absentee ballots. Some residents say they got the wrong district ballot and that meant for the race for state rep they had the wrong candidates.

The town says it was a glitch in the state system and the state says it was operator error on the town’s part.

Related: Some voters received wrong absentee ballots in the mail; Sec. of the State, town officials both pointing the finger

“In this instance, it looks like they entered some data in a wrong computer field so we’ve made sure our computer doesn’t allow that to happen,” said Scott Bates, Deputy Secretary of State.

“That was a field that we did not touch nor did we do any data entry. We were using the data that was globally populated from the Secretary of State’s office,” said Michael Purcaro, Vernon Town Administrator.

So far the town says it has sent out 4,500 absentee ballots and is checking to make sure every single one of them is correct.