Transportation Climate Initiative advocates still pushing for a bill despite a setback

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of advocates who were pushing for the Transportation Climate Initiative rallied at the capital Saturday.

They were upset the newly negotiated State Budget will not include the TCI policy.

Supporters said requiring fuel distributors to buy a permit in exchange for selling gas would have created funding to fight climate change, protect beaches, and make air in cities cleaner.

Opponents said it would have amounted to an increase in the gas prices of five cents. The idea was a casualty of budget negotiations.

“When it comes down to making decisions we’ve been excluded and not just our community voices but the pragmatic value of a tool that advances racial justice in our communities has been lay down on the floor and put in the trash heap,” said Robbie Goodrich of Waterbury.

Protesters were calling on lawmakers to run a separate bill outside of the budget in order to get TCI passed.