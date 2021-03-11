‘Tristan’s Law’ poised to gain support in state legislature, would require ice cream truck safety measures

(WTNH) — A tragic accident involving an ice cream truck and a 10-year-old boy has lead to the creation of “Tristan’s law.” The Wallingford parents who lost their child have taken tragedy and turned it into advocacy.

Christi Carrano, Tristan’s mom, testified before the state legislature’s Transportation Committee this week. Carrano recalled that June 2020 night.

“When the kids heard the jingle of the ice cream truck they went wild.”

It was a warm summer night, the last day of school and a birthday party celebration in the backyard at a friend’s house in Cheshire was taking place.

“It never occurred to me the truck would park on the opposite side of the street,” said Carrano.

10-year-old Tristan Barhorst and a bunch of friends crossed Wiese Road near Richmond Glen Drive in Cheshire. They bought their favorite frozen treat from the ice cream truck.

But as Tristian rounded the front of the truck to cross back, a speeding teenage driver hit him.

“By the time I ran to the front of the house it was too late. And I just held him as his life and the life as I knew came to an abrupt end that day,” recalled a tearful Carrano.





The teen driver stopped. The celebration turned into agony.

Tyler Barhorst, Tristan’s father, told lawmakers he questions the moments leading up to the accident every day.

“What if I had yelled his name out loud one second earlier?”

There was a stop arm on the ice cream truck, but it was never used. Carrano says the ice cream truck driver told police he didn’t think it was needed because it was still light out.

Now, these grieving parents are pushing lawmakers to pass “Tristan‘s law,” requiring safety measures on ice cream trucks registered in Connecticut.

Among them requiring flashing red lights, a stop signal arm, a front crossing arm, a special dashboard mirror, parents must escort the child to the truck, a 5-mile per hour limit for vehicles passing when the coast is clear.

Only three states in the nation have similar ice cream truck safety laws: New York, New Jersey and California.

There have been nearly half a dozen similar accidents in Connecticut. Tristan‘s parents don’t want another family to experience their pain.

Barhorst telling lawmakers, “You have an opportunity to do something – so no other parent has to sit on an empty bed each night to say good night to a child who is no longer there to say good night back.”

With the weather getting warmer lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to move fast and pass this law in honor of the little boy.

They anticpate it to go into affect in October of 2021 with a one year grace period for ice cream truck operators to outfit their trucks with the safety equipment.