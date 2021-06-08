Truck mileage bill passes in State House, heads to Senate next

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While there are no new taxes in the state budget, lawmakers in the House did pass a ‘highway use fee’ Tuesday night that was kept separate from the budget.

The bill passed the House 88-59. It would charge trucks for driving through the state.

Opponents say the cost will get passed on to consumers.

Following the House vote Tuesday, the President of Motor Transport Association of Connecticut Joe Sculley released a statement:

The House of Representatives passed the truck mileage tax tonight, but not before voting to exempt the heaviest trucks on the road – dairy trucks – from paying the tax. Those trucks operate at 100,000 pounds, while the limit for all other trucks is 80,000 pounds. This just goes to show that the truck mileage tax is not actually about damage to the roads, it’s just about money. Lighter-weight trucks will be subsidizing heavier trucks that will be exempt from the tax. Proponents think that all they have to do is compare miles reported under the interstate agreement known as IFTA (International Fuel Tax Agreement) against miles reported under this new mileage tax. They don’t realize that 1.) out-of-state trucking companies report their IFTA miles to their base state, and that Connecticut does not have access to those records, and 2.) IFTA includes single-unit trucks, which this tax does not. Connecticut cannot do apples to oranges comparison for purposes of enforcing this new tax. Connecticut is never going to see the money predicted for this bill, and this tax scheme will fail.”

The State Senate will take up the bill next ahead of the end of the legislative session midnight Wednesday.