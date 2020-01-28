‘Trucks only tolls’ proposal moving forward, legal loophole still concerning legislators

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It looks like Governor Ned Lamont’s long-stalled ‘trucks only toll’ proposal is finally moving forward.

The proposal calls for tolls on 18-wheeler and tandem tractor-trailer trucks at a rate of between $6 and $13 per toll with fees 50% higher on trucks without a Connecticut ‘E-Z Pass.’

Five of the tolls in the proposal are to be located on bridges on Intersate-95, and three on bridges on I-84. Additionally, one each on I-91, I-395, and I-684 in Greenwich.

In two places in the bill there is language that says the tolls can only be imposed on large trucks, but there also appears to be standard language regarding state borrowing that says if there is an emergency declaration, that can be changed by a two-thirds vote of the legislature.

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Len Fasano (R-North Haven) expressing the fears of anti-toll protesters, saying, “The bottom line is, after two years we could very well see cars and all trucks tolled in Connecticut without the fear of a bond covenant stopping it.”

Senator Looney also admits a future legislature could expand the tolls to cars, but that because there appears to be no appetite for that among the public, he says it’s unlikely.

The trucking industry says that at least five of the proposed tolling locations are easily avoided by truckers.

“Many of them, it just takes, get off on the highway or take a different route that adds two minutes.” – Joe Sculley of the Connecticut Motor Transport Association

A big informational hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Friday afternoon. Lawmakers have been told to hold open next Monday and Tuesday for possible votes.

