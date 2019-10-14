Trump approval numbers barely moving, Warren and Biden top Democrats, Quinnipiac poll

Breaking News
by: Teresa Pellicano

(WTNH) — A new Quinnipiac University poll released Monday afternoon shows that President Trump‘s approval ratings have barely moved in a week, and the top two democratic presidential candidates going into Tuesday’s debate are Warren and Biden.

According to QU’s poll, 41% of registered voters approve of the job President Trump is doing; 54% disapprove. These numbers are almost identical to the results of a poll from October 8th, showing that 40% of voters approve of the job Trump is doing, 54% disapprove.

The poll also shows that Senator Elizabeth Warren receives 30% of the vote among Democratic voters – and independent voters who lean democratic -, while former Vice President Joe Biden not far behind with 27% of the vote.

Senator Bernie Sanders trails far behind both front-runners with only 11% of the vote, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg even farther behind with 8% of the vote.

Congressional approval by voters was even more divided:

  • Job approval of Democrats in Congress: 35%, with 58% disapprove
  • Job approval of Republicans in Congress: 28%, with 64% disapprove

Voters remain split on the impeachment and removal of President Trump:

  • 46% approve of impeachment and removal
  • 48% say he should not be impeached and removed from office

You can see the full polling results here.

