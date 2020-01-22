Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

Trump impeachment presenting real-time teaching moment on college campuses in Connecticut

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The start of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. is providing a ‘real-time’ teaching moment on college campuses here in Connecticut.

As the country watches the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump unfold, Quinnipiac University graduate students in Hamden know they are watching history in the making.

“I do understand how challenging it is to come into this and understand it all. It’s all these terms being thrown at you and it’s very confusing and very stressful.”

– Stephanie Ambrosio, QU

“I know its a big deal and that’s cool to be watching history as it happens.”

– Stephani Nizzari, QU

These student will watch the process play out for days, even weeks. Admittedly – on social media.

Dr. Scott McLean a Political Science professor at QU says no matter the medium they are getting an education in how the Constitution is not a clear- cut, finished document.

“It doesn’t lay out every single step. Much of this has to do with negotiation and power with in these institutions.”

– Dr. Scott McLean, QU Poli. Sci. Professor

There are strict rules in the Senate chambers. Senators can not have their cell phones. They can’t read any materials that don’t pertain to the trial and they can’t talk to one another.

“Right now it’s like watching Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, and Senator Chuck Schumer from New York, the minority leader, in kind of like a grand master chess game.”

– Dr. Scott McLean, QU Poli. Sci. Professor

McLean says much of the game is focused on how can Democrats get four Republican Senators to change their votes to endorse impeachment. He says it’s politics masquerading as a judicial process.

“There’s not enough votes to convict President Trump. The only question that remains is how damaged or how victorious does President Trump look at the end of this process?”

– Dr. Scott McLean, QU Poli. Sci. Professor

Public opinion could be the final verdict, and both of these students say they will be voting in November.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Trump impeachment presenting real-time teaching moment on college campuses in Connecticut

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump impeachment presenting real-time teaching moment on college campuses in Connecticut"

19-year-old's family calls for change after deadly officer-involved shooting in West Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "19-year-old's family calls for change after deadly officer-involved shooting in West Haven"

Rally held in New Haven calling for justice for victim of West Haven officer-involved shooting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rally held in New Haven calling for justice for victim of West Haven officer-involved shooting"

CT State Police identify victim, officer in fatal officer-involved shooting in Waterbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT State Police identify victim, officer in fatal officer-involved shooting in Waterbury"

3 men charged with stealing over $250K in rare comic books in Shelton

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "3 men charged with stealing over $250K in rare comic books in Shelton"

PD: Woman arrested for stealing from resident’s apartments at Hamden senior living facility

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "PD: Woman arrested for stealing from resident’s apartments at Hamden senior living facility"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss