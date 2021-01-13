Trump, in video released after 2nd impeachment for Capitol insurrection he fomented, disavows violence by supporters

WASHINGTON (AP/WTNH) — President Donald Trump, in a video released after his 2nd impeachment – this time for the Capitol insurrection he fomented last week – disavows violence by supporters.

In the video, Trump says, in part, “No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence…disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag…threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things you are not supporting our movement, you’re attacking it and you’re attacking our country.”

He goes on to say, no matter which side of the aisle you stand on, “There is no justification for violence.”

