Trump job approval rating matches highest ever while voters increasingly say they are opposed to impeachment, QU poll

President Donald Trump makes the thumbs up sign as he exits a motorcade to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, en route to Philadelphia to attend the Army-Navy football game. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(WTNH) — A Quinnipiac University national poll released Monday reveals that President Trump’s current job approval rating now matches his best job approval rating as of yet. This while voters are increasingly opposed to his impeachment.

According to Quinnipiac University, within days of a historic impeachment vote in the House of Representatives, 43% of registered voters say they approve of the job Trump is doing, while 52% disapprove.

In an October 23rd poll released prior to the impeachment hearings, 38% approved of the job Trump is doing, while 58% disapproved.

Since the public impeachment hearings began, opposition to impeachment has increased.

Monday, 45% of voters said President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 51% think he should not.

In the October 23rd poll, 48% of voters thought the president should be impeached and removed, while 46% thought he should not.

For the full details on the latest Quinnipiac Poll: http://bit.ly/QUPollDecember16th