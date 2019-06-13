Politics

Trump: Sarah Sanders to leave the White House at the end of June

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 04:17 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 04:48 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (WTNH) - President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Thursday that Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House to run for Governor of Arkansas at the end of the month.

Sanders has been the White House Press Secretary for the Trump Administration since 2017.

A press conference is being held Thursday afternoon with more information on the announcement.

See the President's Tweets below:

 

 

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center