Trump: Sarah Sanders to leave the White House at the end of June

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (WTNH) - President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Thursday that Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House to run for Governor of Arkansas at the end of the month.

Sanders has been the White House Press Secretary for the Trump Administration since 2017.

A press conference is being held Thursday afternoon with more information on the announcement.

See the President's Tweets below:

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

