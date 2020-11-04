Trump taking ‘critical legal actions’ in Pennsylvania; suing to temporarily halt ballot counting

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020. – A bitterly divided America was going to the polls on Tuesday amid the worst pandemic in a century and an economic crisis to decide whether to give President Donald Trump four more years or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. A record-breaking number of early votes — more than 100 million — have already been cast in an election that has the nation on edge and is being closely watched in capitals around the world. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Penn. (WTNH) — The Trump Campaign reported Wednesday afternoon, the president is taking legal action against Pennsylvania to temporarily stop counting ballots. This as election officials there say there are “millions of ballots left to be counted.”

RELATED: Pennsylvania election official says there are ‘millions of ballots left to be counted’

The campaign claims, “Bad things are happening in Pennsylvania. Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and dilute Republican votes. President Trump and his team are fighting to put a stop to it.”

President Trump’s campaign went on to say, “Pennsylvania’s unhinged, radical left Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar has tried her hardest to bake in a backdoor to victory for Joe Biden with late, illegal ballots in collusion with the partisan state supreme court. The United States Constitution is clear on this issue: the legislature sets the time, place, and manner of elections in America, not state courts or executive officials.”

President Trump’s campaign “is moving to intervene in the existing Supreme Court litigation over the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s unlawful extension of the mail-in ballot receipt deadline.”

The campaign is also suing to “stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers” and suing to “temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law.”

RELATED: Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count

All this only about an hour after the Trump Campaign sued to stop ballot counting in Michigan where Democratic challenger Joe Biden is seeing a small lead, though officials say – as of Wednesday about 2 p.m. – it’s still too close to call.