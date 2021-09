June Harkrider, who turned 18 in March, marks her ballot as she votes for the first time during early voting in the primary election, Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Church of St. Anthony of Padua in the Soho neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(WTNH) – Tuesday is Primary Day across the state. Voters are asked to come out in many cities and towns to take part in the elections.

Some notables include the Democratic Primary for the mayors of Hamden, New Britain, and Stamford. There’s also a Republican Primary in Guilford for Board of Education candidates.

Check with your local town to see if there are any municipal primaries you need to know about.

General elections are November 2nd across the state.