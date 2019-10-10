Two men with ties to Giuliani arrested on campaign finance charges

FILE – In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington. Giuliani says he’d only cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry if his client agreed. Central to the investigation is the effort by Giuliani to have Ukraine conduct a corruption probe into Joe Biden and his son’s dealings with a Ukrainian energy company. Trump echoed that request in a July 2019 call with Ukraine’s president. The House Intelligence Committee is leading the inquiry, and Chairman Adam Schiff hasn’t decided if he wants to hear from Giuliani. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(ABC News) — Two men who have reportedly assisted Rudy Giuliani in his efforts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s family have been arrested and are expected to face charges for allegedly violating campaign finance law, a federal law enforcement official tells ABC News.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Soviet-born businessmen based in Florida, were arrested Wednesday and are expected to face charges from the U.S. Attorneys Office in the Southern District of New York. Both Parnas and Fruman have been tied to the work done by the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine. Giuliani has had significant business interests in Ukraine. Additionally, for the last year, he has been investigating Hunter Biden and his financial interests in Ukraine. It was not immediately clear the nature of the charges related to Parnas and Fruman or if the charges have any relation to the work being done by Giuliani.

According to an Associated Press’ reporting, Parnas and Fruman sought to replace the CEO of Naftogaz, a Ukrainian state-owned energy company, Andriy Kobolyev with another senior executive at the Ukrainian company, Andrew Favorov. According to the AP, their goal was to partner up with Favorov in a lucrative deal to export up to 100 tanker shipments a year of U.S. liquefied gas into Ukraine.

The two have been major donors to the president, making a series of big and small contributions to Trump’s various fundraising vehicles as early as 2016. Their single-biggest contribution — a $325,000 check to pro-Trump super PAC America First Action from last year — was made under the name of their newly established gas company named Global Energy Producers.

Former New York City Mayor and attorney to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, visits Fox Business Network Studios on Sept. 23, 2019, in New York.more +

According to a court document in a separate case filed by an investor to Global Energy Producers, the investor’s legal team wrote that Parnas and Fruman had bragged to him about their close relationships with key allies of the president, including Giuliani, former Trump-aide-turned Washington lobbyist Brian Ballard and Nick Ayers, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence.

Parnas and Fruman, who have been sent a letter from House Democrats last week requesting documents and deposition, along with Giuliani, recently hired President Trump’ former lawyer John Dowd. Dowd on earlier this week announced in a statement that his clients won’t be able to comply with House Democrats’ request for documents and deposition, which are due this week.

Attempts to reach Dowd Thursday for comment were not immediately successful. The news of the arrests was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.