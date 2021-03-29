U.S. Sen. Blumenthal to hold emergency summit to advocate for ‘No Hate’ act

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, accompanied by other state lawmakers, will be holding an emergency summit of leading advocates to address the hate crimes occurring across the nation.

According to the FBI, hate crimes targeting Asian Americans spiked by nearly 150 percent between 2019 and 2020.

Senator Blumenthal is leading the effort for the U.S. Senate to pass the National Opposition to Hate, Assault, and Threats to Equality, No Hate Act, that would improve reporting and expand assistance for victims.

The summit will take place at the Hartford Public Library at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

