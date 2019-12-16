U.S. Senate to vote this week on Robocall remedy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Despite all the political bickering in Washington over impeachment, it appears the two parties are coming together to address the issue of nuisance ‘robocalls.’

Robo call complaints are, by far, the issue the Federal Communications Commission hears about the most. The federal law regulating robocalls hasn’t been updated in 28 years.

F.C.C. Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel explained that in 1991, (the last time the federal government regulated robocalls), the technology was so rudimentary and expensive, it wasn’t a widespread issue.

“In 1991 if you wanted to auto dial a lot of people you needed to buy some big bulky and expensive equipment. Today, that technology exists in each and every one of our smartphones.” – F.C.C. Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel

Consumer advocates and phone company representatives joined Senator Richard Blumenthal and Attorney General William Tong Monday in a ‘robocall forum’ in Connecticut.

One important piece of information that came out of the summit is that you should never answer a call from an unknown number because that will

just bring more robocalls.

Tia Murphy, the Connecticut State President of the AARP noted, “When you answer that call, even if you hang up immediately, you have now sent data that says, ‘There is a live person on the other end.’ And that will just keep the automated coming your way.”

Many phone service carriers are offering robo call blocking tools, like the ‘Nomo Robo’ app.

“That will ring your phone once when it’s an unwanted robocall and then it will stop altogether.” – Beth Choroser of Comcast

Choroser says Comcast is also blocking calls from invalid phone numbers.

A.T & T., too, says they are making efforts to block robocalls.

A.T. & T.’s Linda Vandeloop explained Monday that the company monitors their network, and “when we identify suspicious calling patterns we investigate, and when we’re sure it’s an illegal robocall, we will block it so you don’t even know that the illegal robocall is trying to call you.”

Stopping these calls is a bipartisan issue. A proposal to combat this plague (The Trace Act) has passed the U.S. House by a vote of 417 to 3 and is expected to come up in the U.S. Senate this week.

Senator Blumenthal said the robocall blocking tech should be made available to everyone without extra charge, and that “this bill will require it.”

It is estimated that there are about 3.5 billion robocalls each month. It is also estimated that this year nearly 50% of calls to cell phones will be scams.